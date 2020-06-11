Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock‘s relationship had its ups and downs. Although the couple was largely private, the American Idol alum hinted at trouble several times throughout their marriage prior to filing for divorce.

“If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship,” the 38-year-old told fans during a Facebook Live in November 2018. “But you have to work at it.”

When a fan sought advice and asked Kelly how she managed to not keep score in the relationship, Kelly confessed was a learning process. “I don’t think it’s a score. I think it’s keeping a tally of how many discussions you’ve had, I think it’s that,” she said. “Honestly, it goes both ways. Like my husband feels like he constantly needs to talk about the same thing; I feel like the same thing with him. There [are] always things you’re working on.”

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer and the manager, 43, began dating in 2011 and didn’t waste any time settling down. The duo announced their engagement in December 2012 and tied the knot less than a year later.

Within months, Kelly welcomed their first child together, daughter River, in June 2014. She gave birth to son Remington nearly two years later in April 2016. Blackstock shares daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Life & Style exclusively Kelly “hated having to self-isolate” with Brandon. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clash on so many levels.”

The insider added, “They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems.”

Keep scrolling to see Kelly and Brandon’s complete relationship timeline.