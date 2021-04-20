Kelly Osbourne Says She ‘Relapsed’ After 4 Years of Sobriety: ‘I Am Back on Track’

Honesty hour. Kelly Osbourne revealed she “relapsed” after four years of sobriety via Instagram on Monday, April 19.

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” the former Fashion Police star, 36, explained in a video. “I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.”

KCR/Shutterstock

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I’m going to be sober tomorrow,” she assured followers. “But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”

The Osbournes alum said she would give more details into “what’s going on” and “what happened” in an upcoming podcast. The reality TV star recently announced on April 7 she is cohosting “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” with the Beacher CEO, but she did not specify if that’s where she would be sharing more of her personal story.

The London native previously opened up about her decision to get sober in 2017 during an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine. “I am [in a great place]. I am almost two years sober, and it’s completely changed my life,” she divulged at the time. “I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me.”

Kelly had a long struggle with addiction and has been in rehab seven times, according to her book, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch. “Ten years ago, I didn’t think I’d be alive today,” she told the DailyMail.

“Now, I manage pain through creativity, friendship and self-care. The crazier my life gets, the more focused I become on the things that make me feel good,” she wrote in her memoir.

She also finds therapy helpful in her journey. “I believe everybody should have therapy. Your mind, body and soul are the full package. I try and go once a week,” she explained to The Sun. “What I’ve learned is that no amount of therapy or medication is going to work unless you want it to. Until you want to be a good person, you will never be one.”