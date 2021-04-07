YouTube; Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

If you ~keep up~ with Kendall Jenner on Instagram, then you already know the E! personality celebrated Easter in a floral Rodarte dress. She also wore the pink frock, which retails for a whopping $2,645.00, during her January 2021 photo shoot with Vogue China. However, if you’re a big Selena Gomez fan, it’s likely you associate the design with her “De Una Vez” music video.

As a result, the internet quickly started the age-old “Who Wore It Best?” debate. “Kendall Jenner pulling off this dress better than anyone else,” one fan tweeted, to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, replied, “Had to take it home from set,” along with a red heart emoji.

Ultimately, there’s no telling whether or not Kendall is aware that Selena, 28, once wore the same dress. However, her diehard fans took the model’s acknowledgment of that tweet as slander.

“Tragic how Kendall felt the need to shade Selena. Sis is so insecure about being compared to the queen over [a mere outfit], that she had to [desperately] tell [people] she looked better? LOL that’s so petty!” one person wrote.

“There was no reason to compare Kendall and Selena over a dress they both looked stunning in,” a second person argued. “Kendall should’ve just sat there and held her chicken instead of quoting that tweet to begin with … she knew good and well what she was doing.”

Although Kendall has since deleted the tweet, fans haven’t stopped arguing that she was throwing shade, specifically referring to Selena’s dating history. Basically, Kendall is best friends with both Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer dated Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber, on-and-off from 2011 to 2018. In fact, Justin, 27, married Hailey just six months after his final split from Selena. During one of the couple’s many breakups, Selena dated The Weeknd for nearly a year before calling it quits in October 2017. Prior to getting with Selena, the “Blinding Lights” artist, 31, was in a relationship with Bella.

The Weeknd and the supermodel, 24, reconciled after his split from Selena before going their separate ways again in August 2019.

In conclusion: Fans are making this about much more than a dress.