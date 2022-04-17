Too picture-perfect? Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were accused by fans of Photoshopping a since-deleted Instagram group picture.

“They’re all Facetuned to death,” one Reddit user commented under a thread, which included the original photo that featured the 818 Tequila founder, 26, the model, 25, and their friend Justine Skye.

“She doesn’t even look like herself wtf [sic],” another added in the comments section referring to Kendall, whereas another pointed out, “The warping of the doorway next to Kendall’s hip.”

A separate user went into further detail to describe how they thought Justine, 26, was the only one who didn’t appear edited.

“Hailey’s face is so botched, her dimensions are reminiscent of Tomb Raider circa 1996,” they commented. “Kendall’s over there sporting a brand-new face. I don’t know who the Barbie doll on the right is, but she at least looks human, not CGI.”

Just one day prior, the Kardashians star shared a sultry topless photo of herself holding a bottle of her liquor brand’s tequila ahead of the 2022 Coachella music festival.

“@drink818 by the pool,” she captioned her sexy Instagram post on Friday, April 15, with just one arm covering her bare chest while donning a pair of periwinkle blue bikini briefs.

This isn’t the first time the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced image enhancement allegations. More than one year beforehand, several fans accused her of editing her body shape in a February 2021 Instagram mirror selfie via Instagram. In the shot, she sported a red lingerie set from sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.

“This photo is very Photoshopped,” one social media user wrote in a comment on the post. “Kendall is obviously very gorgeous, but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody’s. Please don’t compare yourself too heavily to edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this IRL.”

For Hailey’s part, fans rarely accuse the Tucson, Arizona, native of editing her Instagram photos. However, she has encountered many online trolls who still bring up her husband Justin Bieber’s former relationship with Selena Gomez. On Tuesday, April 12, Hailey seemingly made it clear that she had enough of it, pleading with fans to back off in a TikTok video.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything,” she said in the clip. “Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone.”