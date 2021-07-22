Bold and Braless! Photos of Kendall Jenner Not Wearing a Bra Over the Years

Whether it’s the Cannes Film Festival or grabbing a green juice in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner loves not wearing a bra. For the supermodel, going braless isn’t necessarily a political statement. In fact, Kendall’s explanation is pretty simple!

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality revealed on her now-defunct app in 2016.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” Kendall added, before diving into her decision to get her nipples pierced in the first place. “I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it,” she wrote. “I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'”