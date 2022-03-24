Part of her world! Kendall Jenner debuted an upgrade to her new red hair while giving us a little underboob action on Thursday, March 24.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, snapped a boomerang of her new look with long, flowy extensions on her Instagram Stories. The debut of her new ‘do’ was very on brand as she was braless while wearing a revealing front-tie top. The silky laced top was paired with a matching champagne silk maxi-dress.

Kendall, who frequently rocks braless looks, actually once wrote an entry on her now-deleted website titled “Free the Nipple.”

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” the future Hulu star wrote. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

The supermodel first showcased her new copper-colored hair during Paris Fashion Week on February 28 with bestie and Victoria’s Secret angel, Gigi Hadid. The two had fun on a hotel balcony while snapping the perfect pictures.

Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to her boomerang, Kendall reposted a video of her out and about with her long locks that a fan page @kendallssmeow posted on March 24. In the video, Kendall was seen getting out of her Lamorghini Urus while being greeted by paparazzi. She paired her silk maxi-skirt set with black platform boots and the same sunglasses she wore when she returned back to Los Angeles with her new look.

Kendall initially dyed her locks for the Prada and Off-White fashion shows, but she clearly loved the strawberry-blonde hair so much that she made it her new official hair color.

On March 16, Kendall, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, showed that she kept the new hair color when she went to lunch with sister Khloé Kardashian in Beverly Hills.

She showed up to her sister lunch date wearing a gray mini dress paired with black high-heeled knee-high boots. The accessory that completed the outfit? An unopened bottle of 818 tequila in hand, of course!