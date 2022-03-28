Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, looked incredibly stylish as they walked the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. The Yellowstone actor wore his signature shades as he posed for photos with his longtime love.

Christine, 48, stole the show in a black and white ballgown with intricate lace designs. She sported a new darker hair color, different from her usual blonde locks. Her hubby rocked a simple black tuxedo with a black bowtie. Kevin, 67, later ditched his sunglasses as he continued along the red carpet.

Kevin was tapped to present an award during the Oscars 2022, a full-circle moment for the Hollywood heartthrob. The Dances with Wolves actor won two Oscars in 1991 for Best Director and Best Picture for his work on the popular Western film. He has since established himself as a triple threat, also producing and directing films and television shows. Through his biggest successes, Kevin has had his stunning wife by his side.

The couple also attended the SAG Awards together in February, once again turning heads with their fashionable outfit choices. He and the cast of Yellowstone earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the event. Of course, Christine was there to celebrate along with her successful spouse.

The lovebirds have been married since 2004 and are parents to three children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. The Bodyguard actor is also a dad to four kids from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam. Though Kevin has an extremely busy schedule as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors since stepping onto the scene in the ’70s, he always makes time for his family. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his relationship with his wife and kids only got stronger.

“Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family,” the Modern West frontman told People in June 2020. “Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it’s going to have to work with what the day brings.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kevin and Christine from the Oscars 2022.