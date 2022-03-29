Kevin Costner has starred in some of the most famous movies in Hollywood, but when he’s at home, he couldn’t live a more casual life with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, and their three kids. The Yellowstone actor resides in a massive 160-acre estate in Colorado that consists of three separate homes.

Kevin’s huge compound has more than enough space for his family to enjoy the peace and quiet of the rolling Rocky Mountains. Kevin and Christine’s main home, where they live with their children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace, has 5,800-square-feet of living space. “It’s just beautiful, with three lakes and a river running through it,” he exclusively told Closer in November 2020. “My whole family spends some of our best times there.”

The immaculate abode features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Variety. The multi-level home also includes a chef-style kitchen, countless living areas, dining rooms, entertainment rooms and enviable outdoor patio spaces.

The Hollywood hunk’s home in the rural mountains is exactly what you would expect it to look like. The stunning residence boasts a cabin-like vibe thanks to the wood columns, dark oak ceiling beams and exposed brick walls. In photos obtained by CNBC, Kevin’s living room is fitted with gray couches surrounding a white stone fireplace.

CNBC reported the Academy Award winner’s abode is also fitted with a unique amenity in his master bedroom. His suite has a trap door that leads down to one of the three hot tubs on Kevin’s entire property. The hot tub also features a waterfall!

The two other houses on Kevin’s large stretch of land are much smaller than his main house, but that isn’t all his property has to offer. The Dances with Wolves alum also has a few ponds, his very own sledding hill, a baseball field fitted with stadium lighting and much more.

In addition to their Colorado estate, Kevin and Christine — who married in 2004 — reportedly also own real estate in Carpinteria, California, which is just south of Montecito. The couple purchased 17.25 acres of land for $28.5 million in 2006, but they eventually sold seven acres to a neighbor in 2009. After their plans to build a home for themselves fell through, Kevin and Christine put their remaining 10.25 acres up for sale in 2017.

Variety reported the pair listed the property for $60 million in the spring of 2017, but after not selling, they reduced the price to $49 million. As of today, the property is no longer on the open market and the change of ownership has not been updated per records.

Scroll down for a photo tour of Kevin’s Colorado estate.