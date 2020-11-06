Able to joke about it! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made light of his cheating scandal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After the Good American founder, 36, tested negative for coronavirus and reunited with their daughter, True Thompson, and the NBA baller, he made a comment about her glasses. “Aww, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” he said on the Thursday, November 5, episode. In response, the blonde babe said, “Thank God you said, ‘On a test.'”

In February 2019, Jordyn Woods and the Cleveland Cavaliers player cozied up to one another after a night of partying. Prior to his rendezvous with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Tristan was photographed flirting with other women while KoKo was nine months pregnant with their now-2-year-old baby girl.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling, holding hands,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up. Jordyn looked like Khloé with the braids when she was a brunette. It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

These days, however, the mom of one has “never been happier” after getting back together with him, a separate source divulged. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” the insider shared, adding that the couple is making plans for their happily ever after. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

After rekindling their romance, the Kardashians were “wary” for the future of their relationship. But while the ladies in the family were initially fearful for their sister, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian appeared to totally ship the happy couple.

On August 28, the Talentless founder, 37, was the first family member to confirm the pair was back on after commenting, “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” on a sultry Instagram photo of the reality starlet. Additionally, Rob, 33, and the pro-baller have been flaunting their bromance on social media by commenting and joking with each other on several posts.

It looks like the past is in the past!