Setting the record straight. Khloé Kardashian responded to rumors that her son’s name – which she has yet to reveal – is Snowy while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint,” the Kardashians star, 38, told host Kelly Clarkson when she asked if there’s a “hint” or if it’s a “family name” on the Thursday, October 27, episode of her talk show.

“I swear she just does things to sort of mess with me,” the Good American founder continued. “But his name is not Snowy.”

Khloé also opened up about whether or not she wants more kids with Tristan Thompson following his multiple cheating scandals, one of which resulted in fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while the pair were engaged.

“I’m one of both and I think I’m good, chapter’s closed,” the reality star shared about being a mom to one daughter and one son. “Yes, one of each.”

Though Khloé has yet to publicly share her son’s name, fans got the biggest clue yet during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians in September, in which the Revenge Body alum told mom Kris Jenner, “It is gonna start with a ‘T,’ I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”

Khloé shares daughter True, 4, and her son with ex Tristan, 31. A rep for Khloé confirmed they were expecting their second child via surrogate in July after their December 2021 split.

Shutterstock (2)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told Life & Style at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” The former flames welcomed their son in August.

Khloé and Tristan split for good after news of his paternity scandal broke, which he confirmed in January. “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The Chicago Bulls star went on to apologize to Khloé in another Instagram Story, writing, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”