Called out. Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were slammed for using a “scary” filter to edit new photos on Instagram.

The backlash comes after Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, to share two selfies of the mother-daughter duo. “The reason for it all,” the Good American cofounder captioned the snapshots.

Shortly after Khloé posted the photos with Kris, 67, fans rushed to the comments section to criticize the editing.

“Khloé you look so good without the filters. You don’t need them honey ur gorgeous,” one fan wrote. A second chimed in, “Brooo, stop with the FaceApp.”

Others pointed out that the matriarch looked unrecognizable in the photos. “Girrrrrl we know damn well Kris doesn’t look that young,” someone commented. Another added, “Girl that is not Kris.”

The backlash continued as one person said that the family members were “out of reality to an absurd level,” while another said it was a “shame” that they hide their beauty behind filters.

While many agreed there was “too much filter in one pic,” a handful of fans showed their support for the Kardashians stars. “I need this filter in my life,” one social media user wrote.

Khloé is no stranger to facing backlash for editing photos.

In October 2022, the mother of two clapped back at critics who accused her of posting and then deleting a photo in which she appeared thinner than usual.

“I never even posted this photo,” Khloé wrote via Twitter in response to a fan who reshared the photos, which captured her modeling a slimming black Balenciaga bodysuit. She then addressed speculation that the photo was edited, writing, “Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please.”

However, her most memorable photoshopping fail took place in April 2021 when her team tried to take down an unedited bikini photo from the famous family’s Easter celebration in Palm Springs. In the snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her natural body and rocked a makeup-free look.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement about the incident at the time. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”