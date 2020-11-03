Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A new take on a legendary love story! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looked like Halloween royalty in their Cleopatra and Mark Antony costumes for the spooky holiday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and Cleveland Cavaliers baller, 29, pulled out all of the stops with their regal ensembles, even dressing their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, in her own Greek-inspired get-up.

KoKo embodied her inner golden goddess with her wig, bejeweled headpiece and matching heels in the new photos she shared on Monday, November 2. Tristan also got in character with his tunic and cape as well as arm cuffs paired with gold sandals.

The duo previously took their daughter to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, to get her in the Halloween spirit. Khloé shared several videos of her darling toddler enjoying the exhibit on October 27.

Things seem to be going quite well for the Revenge Body star and power forward as of late. Tristan recently attended Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday trip to Tahiti, and he and Khloé have been living together again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After breaking up because of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods in February 2019, Khloé and Tristan decided to give their relationship another shot this summer. The Good American founder took him back because he “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source previously told In Touch, “and she says she believes him.”

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the insider shared in July. “She’s always loved him and always will.”

Despite facing some trust issues, the mom of one has “never been happier” after getting back together with Tristan, another source told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their problems and have come out stronger than ever. Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their first child, daughter True, on April 12, 2018, and Kris Jenner hinted baby No. 2 might be a possibility in September.

“You never know around here,” the momager said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I never count anybody out … you never know what’s going to happen.”

Either way, it looks like Khloé and Tristan will be enjoying the holidays together!