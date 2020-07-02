Trusting her heart. Khloé Kardashian took Tristan Thompson back because he “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “and she says she believes him.”

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the insider says. While “the Kardashians are wary” of their rekindled romance, the Good American founder seems to know what she wants.

“She’s always loved him and always will,” the source explains. People was the first to report the news about the two getting back together on Wednesday, July 1.

Fans speculated the duo got their relationship back on track and even took it a step further when she was spotted wearing a huge pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger at her star-studded 36th birthday bash the previous weekend.

Courtesy of @realtristan13/Instagram

At the time, the Revenge Body star was joined by the Cleveland Cavaliers baller, 29, and several of her loved ones, including Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as their momager, Kris Jenner.

The power forward also took to Instagram with a photo of Khloé and their daughter, True Thompson, alongside a touching message.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world KoKo! True and I love you, mama. Happy birthday @khloekardashian.”

The decision for them to reunite didn’t come without some consideration. In the wake of his cheating scandal in February 2019, he made a valiant effort to win back the TV personality’s affections. She wanted to wait it out before coming to a conclusion about whether or not they should give their relationship another try.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“Khloé and Tristan have been trying to work their relationship out for a while now,” another insider previously told In Touch. “Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc — and she reads everything.”

“She wanted to keep this relationship to herself for months and she hardly even talked about it with her sisters,” the insider added. “But now, she doesn’t care. Her whole attitude is that life is short and you only live once so why care what other people think?”