Making a lasting impression! Khloé Kardashian’s new Good American ad was allegedly rejected by television networks because the video was “too racy.”

A teaser clip shot for her brand’s latest “Find The One” campaign was posted via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 28, showing Khloé, 37, posing topless in bed while modeling her figure-hugging denims.

“It’s just different this time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star alum said in the voiceover while modeling the jeans in a series of different playful and sultry poses. “I feel good, I feel sexy. Like, I don’t have to keep looking. I think I found The One.”

Although it was intended for the small screen, a rep for the clothing company confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, September 29, that “the commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it’s now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing.”

Despite the small setback, Khloé was shown support on social media from her famous friends, family and fans after sharing the teaser clip — including a comment from sister Kim Kardashian, reading, “You are THE ONE.”

The brand’s press release notes that Good American’s new campaign is all about celebrating “that feeling of sexiness and confidence that all women experience when finding the perfect pair of jeans.”

That same day, the Revenge Body alum also took the time to clear the air about her absence from the 2021 Met Gala, shutting down rumors that she has been “banned” from the star-studded affair that takes place on an annual basis.

“Absolutely NOT true,” Khloé tweeted in response to a fan’s inquiry on September 28.

With the holidays up ahead, Khloé hinted that she is ready to get in the seasonal spirit. When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, the E! personality said it looks like she and her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, are going to wing it this year.

“We haven’t chosen a thing,” Khloé shared via Twitter on September 28, revealing her mini-me, however, does have some ideas in mind. “Normally, I am further along than I am right now but I can’t think of something,” KoKo added. “True wants to be Moana and she wants me to be the pig, Pua lol.”