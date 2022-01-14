Photoshop fail or a trick of the eye? Fans are calling out Khloé Kardashian for her latest Instagram post after they noticed something strikingly off about the images — and what they’re talking about is hard to miss.

“Happy Thursday!” Khloé, 37, wrote on Instagram on January 13. “I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago.”

Alongside the caption is a carousel of flattering images of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in a skin-tight outfit looking flawless. However, fans couldn’t help but notice how long her fingers are — and they’re blaming Photoshop.

“How did she not notice that her fingers are a Photoshop fail?” a Redditor wrote about Good American founder’s fingers. “They’re so long they look like they belong on the wicked witch of the west.”

“If we play thumb war, [you’re] definitely winning,” a fan commented on Instagram. Another social media user was less than subtle when they wrote, “YOUR HANDS ARE HUGE.”

Others came to Khloé’s defense, suggesting her long nails make her fingers look longer.

“OK, in her defense, I’m her height and my hands look that way too. I think the nails make it look so much longer too,” a Redditor shared. “My hands are skinny but they always look soooo long in pictures.”

After all — who would Photoshop their fingers to be longer? It seems like an odd part of the body to accentuate.

Of course, like most social media users, Khloé is no stranger to editing and using filters on her photos. The Los Angeles native has been accused of altering her photos “to death” in the past — including images from October 2021, where her hands were once again the subject of discussion.

The pictures are the first images the reality TV star has uploaded of herself since her ex Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols and his public Instagram apology to Khloé

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the Sacramento Kings player, who shares daughter, True, 3, with Khloé, wrote via Instagram.

Tristan, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, impregnated the Houston-based fitness model while still dating Khloé in March 2021. His third child was born on December 1, 2021.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the father of three added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé “hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private,” a source told Life & Style. “She does hope that they make their baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their son.”