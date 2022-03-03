Another Photoshop fail! Khloe Kardashian has been accused of altering pics posted with her mother, Kris Jenner, and friend Martha Stewart.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram on Wednesday, March 2, with her mother Kris, 66, and business mogul Martha, 80. Followers were quick to point out discrepancies in the pictures, commenting all sorts of remarks.

One follower wrote, “KHLOE WE LOVE YOU BUT THE BELLY IN LAST PIC LOOMS WEIRD???” Others joined in, writing, “Pretty, but so Photoshopped,” another wrote, “Alien faces. Wow getting pretty bad.”

This isn’t the first time the Revenge Body star has been accused of altering her Instagram pictures and using too many filters. Fans were quick to point out Khloé using filters on her niece Chicago in an Instagram Story just last month. The reality star was also previously called out for trying to get an unedited bikini photo off the internet, posted by accident back in April 2021.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé has been transparent in the past about how being in the public eye with her family has affected her negatively based on fans’ comments. The TV personality previously took to Instagram to share her struggles with followers. “It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”

The businesswoman launched Good American in 2016 as a more size-inclusive denim line, and the brand has now expanded to include different kinds of clothing, swimwear and shoes.

Khloé filmed 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the last episode date aired in June 2021. The media personality is set to appear on-screen again just next month, when The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu. She shares a 3-year-old daughter with NBA star Tristan Thompson.