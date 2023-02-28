Keeping up. Khloé Kardashian shared a health update after she had a facial tumor removed.

“And what the heck is on your cheek,” one fan asked Khloé, 38, about a skin-colored Band-Aid on her jawline in a photo shared via Instagram on Sunday, February 26. In the snapshot, the mother of two pouted her lips while at the gym.

“A bandage,” the Kardashians star explained in the comments section. “I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally OK. Thank you for asking.”

After another fan asked about the Band-Aid same note, Khloé explained that the bandage was actually “a scar strip.”

“I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse,” she wrote. “All is great and healing wonderfully.”

The TV personality posted the update after revealing her skin cancer scare. In October 2022, Khloé took to her Instagram Stories to share several close-up photos of her skin.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she wrote at the time. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted that she went to two different doctors to receive biopsies, who both came to the conclusion that the bump was “incredibly rare” for someone of her age.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” Khloé continued. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

The Good American founder stated that she was “grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she concluded.

The gym selfie is not the first time that Khloé has rocked the bandage. In November 2022, the Band-Aid was visible when she walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

After one fan took to Twitter to state that they were “proud” of Khloé for “taking care of your skin and rocking your Band-Aid at all these high-fashion events,” the California native admitted that she hasn’t had the easiest time embracing the bandage.

“Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be,” she responded. “Right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.”