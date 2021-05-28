Family forever? Khloé Kardashian praised “thoughtful” Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, May 27, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kanye gives the sweetest, most thoughtful gifts!” KoKo, 36, tweeted during the episode. The “Good Morning” rapper, 43, not only helped Kim, 40, put together an amazing birthday gift for Kris Jenner’s 65th birthday, but he also organized an incredible surprise for the KKW Beauty founder’s 40th birthday party.

Kanye gives The sweetest most thoughtful gifts! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 28, 2021

For the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum’s epic “Kim-themed” bash, Kanye created a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was able to speak on stage about how proud he is of her and what an amazing lawyer she will be. The moving present inspired Kim to take the baby bar exam. Robert, who was a high-profile attorney, died in September 2003 after battling esophageal cancer.

The Selfish author was extremely touched by thoughtful gift and raved about it via Instagram at the time.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” Kim wrote in October 2020. “It is so lifelike, and we watched it over and over — filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much, Kanye, for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

After Kim’s incredible event, Kanye helped his wife create the “museum for KJ,” where the couple put together 65 outfits for Kris in honor of her birthday.

“Kanye must have moved this thing around so many times just to make sure it looks really dramatic for when my mom walks in,” Kim said of her husband’s handiwork. Of course, Kris instantly burst into tears when she walked in and absolutely loved her gift.

That being said, Khloé hinted at trouble in paradise between Kim and Kanye during the May 27 episode. “Kim has been struggling with her relationship,” the Good American founder said during a confessional.

“You can always talk to me about whatever,” Khloé told Kim during a separate conversation. “There’s, like, honestly nothing to talk about,” the Skims founder responded. “I just roll with it.”

However, it seems as though the A-lister’s marital issues will come to a head during the final season of KUWTK. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after nearly seven years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on February 19. They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kris revealed Kim is doing “good” amid her split during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “Kim is really, really busy — working on all her different projects that she’s doing,” the momager said at the time. “Not sure how she does it with all those grandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy that kid.”

“She’s so focused and she’s just passionate about the whole thing — and everything she stands for,” Kris continued. “I see her studying. It’s in her schedule every single day when I get the kids’ daily schedules — the study time is always blocked out so nothing else can get in the way.”