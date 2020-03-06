Courtesy of Tristan Thompson Instagram

Thirst trap! Khloé Kardashian reacted to ex Tristan Thompson’s shirtless photo after a fan said they finally “understand” their tumultuous relationship. The NBA player, 28, showed off his impressive physique wearing only shorts while on a stationary bike in his home gym.

“You know what … I understand now, girl,” a user wrote to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, via Twitter on March 5. The Good American founder responded with five laughing emojis.

“Late night work,” the Cleveland resident captioned the mirror selfie. KoKo and Tristan’s relationship had a lot of ups and downs, but there is no denying the athlete looked pretty darn good in his latest post. Fans were also drooling over his steamy photo.

“Whew, buy me a wig and call me Khloé [because] I could do wonders for you, honey,” one person commented. “Damn, that body! Just saying,” someone else said. “All these shawties were dissing months ago,” another response pointed out about fans previously trashing Tristan over the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. It’s been over a year since the drama, which eventually led to Tristan and Khloé splitting for good, but followers still haven’t quite gotten over it … until he shared the hot selfie.

Although the Revenge Body host tends to steer clear of her ex’s Instagram, the same can’t be said for Tristan. He is constantly commenting on her posts. He gushes over everything from her being a great mom to their child, True Thompson, to her sexy workout photos.

Don’t get it twisted, though, the A-listers have “no plans to get back together,” a source dished to Us Weekly. They are simply “happily coparenting.”

Khloé works hard to keep her relationship friendly with Tristan for the sake of their child. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” the mom-of-one said on the October 14 episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

The exes have been doing an amazing job raising their 23-month-old, and she seems like the happiest tot. They may have not worked out romantically, but True definitely has some good genes.