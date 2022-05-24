Khloé Kardashian poked fun at her single status while attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

“My love life summed up in one photo,” a Kardashian fan captioned a Twitter photo of Khloé, 37, standing alone at the wedding while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for a photo together.

The Good American founder proved she was a good sport about attending the wedding alone. “Same girl LOL it’s a vibe though,” she responded on Monday, May 23.

Khloé’s sister Kourtney, 43, married Travis, 46, during a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy on May 22. For the ceremony, the Poosh founder stunned in a white corset-style gown with a cathedral length veil with the Virgin Mary embroidered on it. Meanwhile, Travis wore a classic black tuxedo while marrying the Hulu star.

While Kourtney has been lucky in love lately, Khloé seems to have embraced her single status following her ex Tristan Thompson’s multiple scandals.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first romantically linked to the NBA player, 31, in 2016. After Khloé and Tristan announced they were expecting their first child, daughter True Thompson, the athlete cheated on the reality star when she was nine months pregnant. Khloé was hurt by the affair, though decided to give him another chance as they raised True together.

Tristan was once again caught cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Following the high-profile scandal, the pair decided to split just 10 months after the athlete’s first affair.

Things between Khloé and Tristan seemed to improve when a source exclusively told In Touch that they were “getting on better than ever” while “self-quarantining” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloé and Tristan eventually decided to give their relationship another try. Tristan then began an ongoing affair with Maralee Nichols, despite still being in a relationship with Khloé.

The pair conceived a child in March 2021, and Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June of that year. He responded by acknowledging that they had sex at the time she claimed, though requested a paternity test to confirm the baby was his. The former personal trainer later gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021.

Following months of denial, Tristan eventually confirmed he was the father of Maralee’s son and issued a public apology to True’s mom in January 2022.

In March 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Khloé is officially done with Tristan. “It’s over for good,” the source said. “They have not been romantically linked for quite some time.”