Growing pains? Khloé Kardashian revealed how Scott Disick really feels about his ex Kourtney Kardashian during the upcoming episodes of The Kardashians.

“Everyone knows he’s still in love with Kourtney,” the Good American founder, 37, claimed. “It’s not a secret.”

The Poosh.com founder, 42, and the Talentless owner, 38, dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. Since calling it quits, Kourtney has moved on with fiancé Travis Barker.

According to Khloé, the mother of three is “uncomfortable” around Scott and “doesn’t know what to say.” For Scott’s part, he’s learning to navigate his new dynamic with Kourtney as “just coparents,” admitting he feels “guilty” about their past. During their nine years together, the Flip It Like Disick producer struggled with substance abuse and was unfaithful.

“Kourtney has all right to despise me and the way I treated her because it was horrible,” Scott admitted.

Despite his difficulty letting go, Scott has a new girlfriend. In fact, the New York native and model Rebecca Donaldson made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles on April 7.

“Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age,” a source told Life & Style at the time. Rebecca is 27 years old, whereas Scott’s last serious relationship was with a 20-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. Prior to that, Scott dated Sofia Richie, who was 15 years younger than him.

“She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well,” the insider added. “It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens.”

Although the kids’ nannies “are always with them, too,” Kourtney “was never really into the idea of someone just 6-ish years older than Mason taking on a parenting role with the kids when with Scott!” the source said. “Kourtney keeps joking to friends, ‘Scott’s finally dating a grownup!’ and she truly couldn’t be happier for him. She wants him to be happy because a happy Scott means it’s easier for her to deal with him as a coparent.”