Getting on her good side. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday, May 11, to thank her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, for the flower and balloon arrangement he gifted her for Mother’s Day.

“Thank you, Tristan and True, for my gorgeous balloons, @balloonandapaper did a BEAUTIFUL job,” the 35-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. In the picture, KoKo showed off the hot pink balloon arch with the word “mom” in the center of the decoration.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The 29-year-old’s touching gesture comes after In Touch confirmed the former couple are quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two claim to be social distancing together for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, although the Kardashians are “convinced there’s more to it,” a source exclusively told the outlet in March.

The NBA player and the reality star are “getting along nicely,” the source shared. “They look like a happy, loving family.”

Since linking up in 2016, they have experienced ups and downs in their relationship. In 2018, Tristan allegedly cheated on the Good American designer days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, and again in February 2019 with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. After his second run-in with infidelity, they went their separate ways in March of that year.

Although the coparents say “they say they are just friends right now, mom Kris Jenner admitted she’s “100 perfect” positive the former flames have slept together while in quarantine during the super tease for next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While Kris, 64, is “hating this pandemic,” the momager “sees a silver lining when it comes to Khloé’s situation,” another insider told In Touch in April. “She loves that Tristan and Khloé are together, under one roof.”

The professional athlete might not have been the best partner in the past, but “Kris and Khloé both see the changes in Tristan,” the source revealed. Although, “that may all change when the quarantine ban is lifted … let’s hope this lasts.”