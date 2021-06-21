It’s over … again! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation, Life & Style can confirm. The split comes several weeks before the NBA star was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel.

“Khloe broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source exclusively tells In Touch on Monday, June 21. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloe. She still held out hope so this is yet another wake up call, hopefully the last. Khloe will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking,” the insider adds. In Touch has reached out to reps for both Khloe and Tristan regarding their latest split.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Khloe and Tristan split a few weeks ago. “They remain amicable towards each other and will continue to coparent,” the insider told the outlet. The former couple were last photographed together at Porto Villa restaurant in Calabasas on Thursday, June 17, where they were having lunch with their daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe, 36, curiously didn’t share any loving tributes to Tristan, 30, for Father’s Day, which was unusual for the reality star. He’s the dad to their 3-year-old-daughter. Hours later, the Boston Celtics player was photographed emerging from the hotel with his shirt slightly disheveled, despite arriving with it clean pressed.