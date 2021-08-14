Family outings. Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson were spotted attending the Paw Patrol premiere with their daughter, True Thompson, in support of Kim Kardashian‘s role in the movie on Friday, August 13.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the former flames were seen exiting the venue in all-black looks with face masks on. Khloé, 37, held the couple’s 3-year-old daughter on her hip as they made their way back to their vehicle.

In June, In Touch confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA star, 30, split nearly one year after their reconciliation, which came in spring 2020 while they quarantined together in Calabasas. Just weeks after the breakup, Tristan was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” an insider previously revealed, noting that Khloé was the one to initiate the split. “She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully, the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

In August, Tristan brokered a deal to move from the Boston Celtics basketball team to the Sacramento Kings, which would bring him closer to True, as well as his son, Prince. He shares the 4-year-old with ex Jordan Craig.

The Good American founder previously opened up about moving to Boston during the final season of KUWTK. “I’m not opposed to Boston, but once you have kids, it’s different,” she said. “True has her whole life in L.A. — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house. It’s COVID, so I can’t just take her to Boston and go find classes there. Everything’s shut down. I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do? Take her there to be in a condo there and stay inside some walls?”

In August 2021, the reality star shared a cryptic quote about “embracing change” after Tristan was drafted by the Kings. “Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully,” read the quote she shared via her Instagram Stories. “And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Khloe and Tristan with their daughter, True, at the Paw Patrol movie premiere.