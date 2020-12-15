NBA star Tristan Thompson was photographed having dinner in Boston with a mystery woman, who was not Khloé Kardashian, according to photos obtained by the DailyMail.

An onlooker spotted the new Celtics player at Zuma, a restaurant located inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel, on Sunday, December 13. Tristan could be seen in a sweatshirt while his mysterious dinner companion wore her blonde hair in a bun and grey sweats.

As for Khloé, 36, she was seen on a weekend trip to Malibu with sister Kim Kardashian.

TMZ reported on December 15 the woman’s name is Julia, and she’s a real estate agent working to set Tristan up with a new home in Beantown.

Tristan signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Massachusetts team in November after playing the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloé, Kim, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, congratulated him on the new chapter. Khloé and daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with the Canadian athlete, even received a Celtics swag-bag welcoming them to the “the team” in December.

The reality TV couple had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, including two prior cheating scandals. However, they rekindled their romance earlier this year while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With his move to the east coast, an insider told Life & Style the pair “will continue to coparent” their 2-year-old, but Khloé will stay “based in L.A. for now.”

“If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” continued the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Not only have things been going well between the athlete and Good American founder, but he has also repaired his relationship with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

During the November 12 episode of KUWTK, Kris Jenner confronted Tristan about the “hurt” he caused Khloé and the rest of their brood.

“You’re Khloé’s mother and father, you know what I’m saying?” Tristan told the momager, 65, about wanting to get back in her good graces. “I remember you telling me like, ‘That’s my baby girl. That’s my bunny.’ So, when I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship because you viewed me as a son. So, that’s the part that was really sad.”

“You hurt her,” Kris responded. “You hurt me. You hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy. And we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

A separate insider told Life & Style Tristan has “upped his game” when it comes to his romance with Khloé. He’s “making it his mission to prove” to the Revenge Body host he’s a “dedicated family man.”

Time will tell what’s next.