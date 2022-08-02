Are the Kardashians and Taylor Swift feuding … again? Khloé Kardashian “liked” a TikTok video suggesting that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked information on Taylor’s private jet usage to distract fans from the drama surrounding Kylie Jenner‘s private jet usage.

“Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” the TikTok shared via KardashianViral was captioned. In the clip, Kris, 66, can be seen taking a seat, lowering her sunglasses and responding to a director, “Kris f–king Jenner.”

In recent weeks, Taylor, 32, has faced backlash after being named the celebrity with the worst carbon emissions this year, according to a report published by Yard. The “August” artist has emitted 8,293.54 tones since the beginning of 2022, per the marketing and analytics agency.

Additionally, Taylor’s flights average 80 minutes, with her shortest flight being 30 minutes from Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee.

Since the report came out, a representative for the Grammy Award winner released a statement, insisting Taylor isn’t the only individual to use her private jet. “Taylor’s jet is loaned our regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” the statement read.

As it stands, the “Bad Blood” singer has yet to address the scandal herself.

So, where do the Kardashians come into play? Well, in July, Kylie, 24, was called out for taking a 17-minute flight on her private jet from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California. The trip would have taken 40 minutes by car.

Despite the criticism, on July 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a loved-up photo with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, standing in between their two private jets. “You wanna take yours or mine?” Kylie wrote via Instagram.

“How about neither and instead, drive 45 minutes,” one user commented. “This really isn’t the flex you think it is,” added another. “So … what about global warming?” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “The fact you don’t realize how tone deaf this is … couldn’t be me!”

To date, Kylie hasn’t commented on the backlash. However, she’s been sharing photos of her private jet since late 2019. The Kylie Skin founder purchased the aircraft for “$50 million to $70 million,” Page Six reported at the time.

“Global Express Jets, which are larger than Learjets, can carry more fuel and travel for longer distances, but also cost more to run, around $5 million a year, and can’t land at many private airfields because they need a longer runway,” an aviation insider told the publication at the time.