Khloé Kardashian shared a quote reflecting on the “unkind” past year following ex Tristan Thompson’s baby drama.

“To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I’m sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you,” the post by author r.h. Sin read, which Kardashian, 37, shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 26. “I know it may not feel like it at times, but you are magic.”

The lengthy message continued with an inspirational message on being a “symbol [of] strength and survival.”

“You are what happens when a dream decides to go to war with nightmares … A beautiful moment of life deciding to continue onward even through hell fire. I hope you’re reading this right now, I long to reach you. I hope you know that inside lives everything you’ve always needed and that you have always been more than enough, even when others decide to overlook you.”

As a nod for the upcoming new year, the quote included what the author wishes for the reader, adding, “I hope this next year is kinder to you.”

“I hope you continue to fight for all that you deserve,” the message concluded. “I know it hasn’t been easy, but I like to think that you are stronger than you’ve ever been.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson, 30, had an on-again, off-again relationship since going public in September 2016. The parents of True Thompson were involved in multiple cheating scandals, with the most notable affair being when the NBA player kissed Kylie Jenner’s former friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

In December 2021, Maralee Nichols alleged that Thompson was the father of her child and that the child was conceived on March 13, per a child support lawsuit obtained by In Touch. The baby was born on December 2.

The Sacramento Kings basketball player was still in a relationship with Kardashian at the time of his alleged affair with the fitness model. They split in June then briefly reunited in August. However, their romance fizzled out after that.



Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t publicly commented on the situation, she “hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private if he is the father,” an insider told Life & Style on December 17.

“She does hope that they make their [alleged] baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their [alleged] son,” the source said. “The last thing Khloé wants to do is add any more fuel to the fire regarding all the drama surrounding Tristan and [Maralee].”

Amid the ongoing matter, Kardashian has appeared to be leaning on her friend, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick for support. He even sent her pink flowers for moral support, as Kardashian revealed in an Instagram Story on December 5.