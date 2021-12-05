Speaking her mind? Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on “life advice” two days after ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby No. 3 was born.

“Be kind even when you’re tired,” the quote read, which Kardashian, 37, posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 4. “Be understanding even when you’re angry. Do more than you’re asked, and don’t expect anything in return … One thing you should never do? Never spend time trying to prove to anybody that you’re great, your actions will speak for themselves.”

Kardashian previously shared another cryptic quote to her Stories on Thursday, December 2, the day that Thompson’s alleged baby was born. “I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I don’t,” the phrase read.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not directly commented on the NBA player’s baby drama, who made headlines after news broke on Friday, December 3, that personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a child support lawsuit against him in July.



In court documents obtained by In Touch, Nichols, 31, claimed the child was conceived on the Sacramento Kings player’s 30th birthday on March 13. At the time, Thompson, 30, was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

Brian To/Shutterstock

Kardashian and Thompson dated on and off from September 2016. They hit a rough patch in April 2018, shortly before welcoming daughter True Thompson, after footage of Thompson partying with other women while Kardashian was pregnant surfaced online. They split in February 2019 after Thompson hooked up with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, but they rekindled their romance in the spring of 2020 when they self-quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thompson is also a dad to his firstborn son, Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has faced rumors about having a baby with another woman. In May 2020, a woman named Kimberly Alexander claimed Thompson was the father of her child. In response to the claims, he issued a libel lawsuit against her that month, and took a paternity test that turned out to be negative. Alexander was ultimately ordered to pay the athlete more than $50,000 in general damages on June 22, 2021, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Despite the allegations, Kardashian stood by his side at the time.

“Khloé obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together,” a source told E! News on June 3, adding that Kardashian still believed Thompson was “faithful” to her.

However, after breaking up with the NBA star, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum’s family “rallied around” her decision to “move on” from her rocky relationship, a source exclusively told In Touch on June 22.

“As much as [the Kardashian-Jenners] love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit,” they all agreed it was “time to let him go.”