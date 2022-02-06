Kieffer Delp of Teen Mom 2 has been out of the spotlight for so long that it’s easy to forget about one of Jenelle Evans’ earliest boyfriends. The former reality star dated him in the beginning of the show — a simpler time in her life. In the years since these two appeared in the first four seasons of the MTV hit, they split for good by 2016.

Evans’ first relationship was with high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, which lasted from 2007 to 2009. The then-17-year-old gave birth to their child, Jace Evans, in August 2009. She documented her pregnancy and Jace’s birth on the 16 and Pregnant season 2 premiere in February 2010. After splitting from Lewis shortly afterward, Evans moved on with Delp. They dated from 2010 to 2012 and Jenelle dated him on and off in between her other romances. She was linked to ex-fiancé Gary Head in 2012. After ending things with Head, Evans moved on with Courtland Rogers. The two quickly fell in love and got engaged in November 2012, marrying the next month, but they finalized their divorce in 2014.

Evans met ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith on Tinder in June 2013 and they welcomed their first child together, Kaiser Griffith, in June 2014. They got engaged in January 2015 but called it quits by that August. She then met future husband David Eason on the dating app in September 2015, per Us Weekly, and they tied the knot in September 2017. She shares daughter Ensley Eason with her husband. By the spring of 2019, MTV had cut ties with she and Eason after he admitted to shooting and killing their family dog.

So, where has Delp been since he last appeared on Teen Mom 2 in December 2017?

Keep reading to get the details on where Kieffer Delp is now.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Kieffer Was In and Out of Jenelle’s Life.

Delp and Evans’ initial romance lasted nearly two years, though they went through some major ups and downs during their time together. After the MTV mama split from Gary in 2012, she and Delp got back together that year, only to break up again. After giving their relationship another shot in 2016, their sparks fizzled out by the end of that year, as she went on to marry Eason in September 2017.

Kieffer Delp Experienced Addiction and Legal Troubles

Fans of the reality show watched as he and Evans dealt with drug use and their subsequent arrests. However, he faced multiple legal issues on his own, as he was arrested in January 2018 for running a meth lab, per Us Weekly. He was behind bars until his sentencing in August 2018, which is when he agreed to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, as part of a plea deal.

In February 2020, he was released only to be arrested less than one week later because of an outstanding warrant for jumping bail, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The outlet reported he wasn’t allowed to leave the state of Pennsylvania, but cops picked him up after he visited his hometown of Salem, New Jersey. After posting bail, which the site reported as $25,000, Delp was released from the Salem County Correctional Facility by February 25.

Before 2020 came to an end, Delp was arrested again on October 27 of that year. A Pennsylvania prison confirmed to The Sun in November that he was booked for a parole violation for his 2018 meth lab operation case.

Five months later, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed he was released from prison on March 19, 2021.

Kieffer Delp Sought Professional Help

In the midst of his several run-ins with the law, Delp revealed in February 2020 that he was headed to a halfway house in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “I made the [right] choice,” he told fans via Twitter that month.

A few days later, the former TV personality confirmed things were looking up. “When [people] feel bad for [you] but [you] know for a fact they should envy [you] if anything … Fact is [you’re] gonna be at least OK. #solid,” he tweeted. In March 2020, he even shared that he was thinking about getting a zen garden to help him feel “centered.”

Kieffer Delp Tried to Focus on Fitness

Delp developed a passion for physical exercise amid his sobriety and legal troubles. “Running is life … Life is running,” he wrote on Twitter in April 2020. “Fitness [is greater than] getting high,” he added in May. “No comparison.”

Kieffer Stays Out of the Limelight Now

In the years after speaking candidly to fans about his sobriety journey, Kieffer maintained a low-profile on social media. In 2022, he still had his Instagram account on “private” mode. However, he uses his Twitter account from time to time. In January 2022, he asked his followers if they wanted to “hear a dope verse [he] just wrote.”