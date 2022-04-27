Out in the open! Kim Kardashian publicly shared a “Photoshop confession,” admitting that she edited niece True Thompson in that infamous Disneyland picture next to daughter Chicago West.

“OK guys, I do have a Photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of truth,” the Skims founder, 41, wrote in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 27. “OK OK sooooo, you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my [Instagram] grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out! [sic]”

In a separate Story, Kim clarified that the “original pics were Stormi,” referring to the December 2021 Instagram post that featured Chicago, 4, next to True, 4, whom fans quickly pointed out looked Photoshopped at the time.

“However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment, and so, I respect that!” Kim continued in her series of Instagram Stories. “But it wasn’t going to mess up my [Instagram] feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

The Kardashians star then concluded her full confession in a final Story, playfully thanking her 4-year-old niece for “taking one for the team!”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!” Kim added. “You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie [Jenner] will ruin that for me and mess up my [Instagram] grid … I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom question if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”

Kim’s public statement comes one day after she clapped back at online trolls for claiming she edited out her belly button in an Instagram post that she initially uploaded on Sunday, April 24.

“Come on guys … seriously! This is so dumb!” she wrote in one Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 26. “Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

She even followed up on it with a playful quip on “belly button insecurities,” encouraging fans to shop for “high waisted underwear” from her shape wear brand.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family have come under fire on multiple occasions for altering their photos. However, this specific 2021 image of Chicago and True gauged ongoing backlash from fans. Even Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian addressed the theme park photo via Twitter in response to a fan who informed her “the people have questions,” alongside a screenshot of the original image.

“Welllppp I f—ked this one up,” Khloé, 37 — who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson — tweeted on April 13. “Anyways, let’s focus on something else,” Khloé added in her reply. “Our show airs in a few days.”