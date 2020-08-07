Kim Kardashian “hates the idea” of her eldest daughter, North West, moving to Wyoming with dad Kanye West, a source exclusively tells In Touch. The thought of “tearing their kids apart” is motivating the couple to “work on their marriage.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, plans to stay in Los Angeles “with their other children, but she can’t deny North wanting to be with her father either,” the insider explains about the E! alum’s predicament.

Kardashian and West’s 7-year-old daughter “wants to be” spending time with her dad, 43, amid the duo’s marital issues, another source previously In Touch. “North knows that mommy and daddy are going through things.”

On August 2, the pair’s son Saint West, 4, was photographed stepping out of the family’s private plane with a bodyguard in Cody, Wyoming. Prior to that, he was seen enjoying the company of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Kimye’s relationship has been going through a rough patch after the “I Love It” rapper accused his wife of trying to “lock [him] up” during a now-deleted Twitter rant on July 20. The performer-turned-fashion designer said Kardashian was upset with him because he “cried about saving my daughter’s life [on July 19],” referring to his claims they considered aborting North during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

West made the remarks during his first Presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. Days later, the Skims founder broke her silence on July 22.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the KKW makeup guru wrote. “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true,” she continued.

In another now-deleted message, the Yeezy designer hinted he previously tried to divorce Kardashian, but he seemingly had a change of heart based on his apology.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he wrote on July 25. “I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”