Keeping up with our newest Hollywood couple … Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! The reality mogul and Saturday Night Live star were spotted holding hands while out and about in Palm Springs in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, confirming they are dating.

Their public display of affection comes hours after Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were spotted together in a photo shared by Flavor Flav on Wednesday, November 17.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidsons birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” the music artist and VH1 personality captioned their group snap. “I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for … it lookz real good on you.”

While ringing in the occasion at Kris’ lavish Palm Springs home, Kim and Pete were seen wearing identical plaid pajamas from her SKIMS line.

Courtesy of Flavor Flav/Instagram

Kim has clearly been enjoying getting closer to Pete after making her SNL debut in October. The pair continued to fuel romance speculation days before Halloween when they were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” an insider previously told In Touch about how their connection evolved. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

“She’s not overthinking things at this point,” added the source. “It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

Plus, they were later spotted hanging out again in New York City together. Kim was seen leaving the Ritz Carlton in Manhattan to meet up with Pete in Staten Island’s Campania on November 2. The following evening, the King of Staten Island star dined with the E! personality and a group of friends at the exclusive club, Zero Bond, leaving many fans curious about where Kim and Kanye West stand amid their divorce.

Although Kimye are still cordial coparents to kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, the Yeezy fashion designer, 44, has been “losing it” over Kim and Pete’s relationship, another source exclusively told In Touch. “He has a real problem with them being an item … Kanye has known Pete for years. They’d meet up for dinner or lunch when Pete was in L.A., call each other and that kind of thing.”