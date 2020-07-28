kim kardashian can't stop crying amid drama with husband kanye west

Staying strong. Kim Kardashian is “trying to hold it together” for kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm amid drama with husband Kanye West, a source tells In Touch.

“Kim and Kanye have had problems in their marriage. It’s a lost cause,” the source explains. “Kanye’s recent actions, and what he said about North, is the final nail in the coffin. Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck.”

The rapper, 43, revealed he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, considered getting an abortion after Kim found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North, in 2013.

The shocking admission came during the rapper’s first campaign rally for his 2020 presidential bid in South Carolina on July 19. Kanye sobbed while recalling the moment he found out his wife was expecting while they were dating.

The “Stronger” artist revealed “private matters that Kim would never want discussed,” a separate source told In Touch following the rally. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Following his appearance, Kanye went off on a Twitter rant starting on Monday, July 20, into Tuesday, July 21. He alleged Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also alleged he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and suggested she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He has since apologized.

The makeup mogul tearfully reunited with Kanye in Wyoming, where they have property, and she appeared visibly upset while talking to him in a car outside a Wendy’s. Meanwhile, their kids are spending time with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. They were spotted in photos on the beach with their aunt and her ex amid the ongoing issues with their parents.

“Kanye surrounds himself with ‘yes men.’ If a friend of Kanye’s doesn’t agree with what he says, he basically kicks them out of his inner circle,” the first source adds. “The friends he’s hanging out with in Wyoming are supporting him.”

The source concludes that Kanye is “pointing the finger” at the mother of his children as well as his mother-in-law “claiming it’s all their fault.”

“Everyone is praying he gets the help he needs before it gets worse.”