Embracing her age. Kim Kardashian revealed some of the lifestyle changes she’s made in her 40s.

“I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol,” Kim, 42, shared while appearing on a December episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “The Goop Podcast.”

The Kardashians star added, “I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit.”

She revealed that her preferred liquor is tequila, while Kim enjoys a “super sweet” oat milk latte. “It’s so sweet, it probably has, like, a drop of coffee [in it],” the TV personality shared.

Kim added that she doesn’t allow herself to drink caffeine until she completes her morning workouts, which typically run from 6 to 7 a.m. “At 7 o’clock on the dot I come in, I have a coffee,” she said. “I don’t really have time to shower. I have to get right in to wake up the kids.”

J Mayer/Shutterstock

Despite being more willing to enjoy alcohol, Kim insisted that she doesn’t overdo it.

“It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila,” she told Gwyneth, 50. “I have two shots and I’m like, so good. It’s been fun.”

Kim went on to explain that her diet isn’t the only lifestyle change she’s made as she entered the latest decade of her life.

“I just feel like I work a lot and I focus … all day after school then it’s like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for Skkn,” the mother of four said.

After admitting that she doesn’t “feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing,” Kim continued, “So, my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn’t have done that before.”

The podcast interview was released after Kim revealed she created mocktails for her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash. However, it appears that her signature drink was not a crowd pleaser.

Kim’s eldest daughter, North West, uploaded a TikTok video just a few days before Christmas Eve, which showed the Skims mogul and a friend combining ginger ale, cherries, cherry juice and ice into a glass. North, 9, filmed herself taking a sip before she showed her disapproval by giving the camera a big thumbs down.

In addition to North, Kim also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.