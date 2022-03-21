Pink With Envy! Kim Kardashian Flaunts Abs in Monochromatic ‘Fit for Night Out in Miami

Pretty in pink! Kim Kardashian stepped out in a hot pink crop top and matching skin-tight pants for a night out after the opening of the Skims Swim pop-up shop in Miami.

Her ensemble involved high-waisted pants, a shiny pink bandeau top and matching wrist-length gloves. She topped the look off with a pale pink Balenciaga coat.

“Khloé wanted me to say in this little speech that I’m so grateful she’s here,” said Kim, 41, in a video shot by influencer Camila Coelho of the shapewear designer speaking to her guests at a celebratory dinner for the launch. The mogul continued: “Tonight is all about having fun, celebrating women, and being in Miami with good people.”

The reality star flew into the Magic City on Saturday, March 19, to oversee the pop-up shop’s opening for her Skims brand’s new swimwear line. She was accompanied by her younger sister Khloé Kardashian and a cohort of stylists.

Skims Swim is the first swimwear collection from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shapewear company, which she co-founded in 2019. According to the New York Times, the company is valued at more than $3.2 billion as of January 2022. The new swim line includes 19 pieces, ranging from $36 to $108 in price and XXS to 4X in size.

The fashion and beauty mogul’s 24-hour trip to Miami also included dinner at Swan, a popular spot among celebrities. Kim and Khloé, 37, were joined by models, influencers and celebrities, including Candice Swanepoel and Karolína Kurková, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, as well as the sisters’ close friends Malika Haqq, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Stephanie Shepherd.

Kim did not bring along her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, whom she met after hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and started dating shortly after. However, the comedian, 28, did hang with the Kardashian pack while Kim was away. On Sunday, Scott Disick posted an Instagram story of a not-so-“wild” “boyz night” showing Pete as the only attendee still awake.

Upon returning from her trip, Pete picked Kim up at the Van Nuys airport, where the two shared a passionate kiss.

