Kim Kardashian explained why she felt hesitant about letting her four children watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians while chatting with Scott Disick in a new teaser clip from the final season.

Kim reflected on some of her tough times that were captured by E! cameras, including the road leading up to her 72-day marriage. “I don’t really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, said about her NBA star ex, 36.

Kim and Kris tied the knot in a lavish and star-studded ceremony in August 2011, but their union was short-lived with the SKIMS founder filing for divorce in October of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” By April 2013, it was finalized, and they were both eager to move on from the experience.

“That is your life. That is your past,” Scott, 37, told Kim about why she should eventually have the chat with North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, about what happened in her private life and on the show.

“At some point, the [kids] are going to be interested in seeing everything. They are either going to do it without us or with us,” Scott added and Kim agreed, noting that she is not quite ready for that conversation yet. “Me personally, I’m going to [have to] explain a lot,” she quipped in their joint confessional.

Kim said her oldest daughter, North, hasn’t watched the show, but North did see a clip on TikTok of the time she cried about losing her diamond earring in Bora Bora.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will soon be coming to an end after season 20. Earlier in the current season, Kim addressed her marital woes with Kanye West, 43, whom she filed for divorce from after nearly seven years of marriage in February.

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” the Selfish author said during the March 25 episode. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

Kim said that although she went through some hardships in the limelight, she has learned to “grow a thick skin.”