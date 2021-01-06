It’s (almost) over. Kim Kardashian “wants to move forward” with divorcing her husband, Kanye West, after nearly seven years of marriage, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source tells In Touch. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The news of her plans to file “doesn’t come as a shock,” the insider adds. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, and the rapper, 43, have been “living separate lives for the past couple of years,” a source told In Touch in December, months after Kanye aired their marital drama on Twitter. “They are drifting further and further away from each other.”

In July, the Yeezy fashion designer slammed his wife and accused her and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to “lock [him] up” in a since-deleted social media rant. He continued to claim that he had been “trying to get divorced” from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for two years. His Twitter bombshells came shortly after his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, where he revealed Kardashian considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with the couple’s oldest daughter, North West.

At the time, Kardashian issued a public statement addressing West’s accusations and commenting for the first time on his bipolar disorder. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us a home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she began on Instagram. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote.

West later apologized to his wife on Twitter for “going public with something that was a private matter.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children together: daughter North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months. No matter what happens between them, “The kids will always come first,” the second insider said. “Kanye loves them with all his heart.”