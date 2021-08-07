Amicable exes? Kim Kardashian attended estranged husband Kanye West‘s second listening party for his upcoming album, Donda, amid their ongoing divorce.

Kim, 40, donned an all-black belted Balenciaga bodysuit complete with a ski mask, as Kanye, 44, hired Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia as a creative director for the event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum completed the look with black gloves, black pumps and her hair styled in a braided ponytail.

The Skims founder attended the listening party with the former couple’s three eldest children — North, 8, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3. North, Saint and Chicago all wore all-black ensembles, which matched Kanye’s outfit for the evening. The former pair also share Psalm, 2, who did not appear to attend the event.

“#DONDA #BALENCIAGA,” Kim captioned a series of photos from the listening party via Instagram on Friday, August 6. The post included two photos of her estranged husband with their kids.

The event took place on Thursday, August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where the “Jesus Walks” rapper has been living as he completes his upcoming record, which is named after his late mother who died in 2007. According to BuzzFeed News, Kanye made several references to Kim and their relationship during his performance.

“Time and space is a luxury,” the Chicago native rapped in one untitled track. “But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me.”

In another song titled “Love Unconditionally,” the Yeezy designer got down on his knees and rapped “I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me.”

Kim, North and Saint also attended Kanye’s first listening party for his new project on July 22.

In Touch confirmed Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The KKW Beauty founder opened up about her split from the Grammy winner during the KUWTK reunion following the series finale in June.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” Kim told host Andy Cohen. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

The California native also gushed about their “amazing coparenting” dynamic as they continue to raise their four children. “I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” Kim said. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Kim, North, Saint and Chicago at Kanye’s second listening party.