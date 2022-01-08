They’re back! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson returned to Los Angeles together after having some fun in the sun in the Bahamas.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, were spotted disembarking from a small plane at the Van Nuys airport, according to photos obtained by E!.

Kim rocked a sexy look, wearing a plunging black V-neck bodysuit with matching torn pants, while keeping her sleek, black hair down. Pete wore a comfy, varsity blue jacket over a beige hoodie, khaki shorts and blue socks with black sandals. They were seen wearing the same clothes on Wednesday, January 5, near a boat, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Although the KKW Beauty founder has not given fans a glimpse at Pete on her social media, she still shared a few snaps from their Bahamian getaway on Instagram and via Instagram Stories. She posted a selfie on Thursday, January 6, wearing a brown bikini with matching brown sunglasses.

“Sweet, sweet fantasy,” Kim captioned the sultry photo. Numerous Instagram users flooded the comments section, asking “Where’s Pete?” Even Scott Disick playfully commented, “Damn! Where’s the tripod?” While some fans initially thought the Talentless founder, 38, was simply referring to Kim’s skillful picture-taking ability, others believed his words had a different meaning: “That BDE,” one user commented, which is a slang term for “Big D—k Energy.”

v\Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“AKA Pete,” someone else wrote in response, whereas another user cheekily wrote, “I would bet this is Pete’s nickname.”

Kim also shared quite a few seaside photos to her Stories, including a few images of the shoreline, one boomerang video of a small pig running across the sand and one of the picturesque, aqua-blue ocean water with an inflatable slide in the distance.

The King of Staten Island actor and the Skims founder have had quite the whirlwind romance, as this is her first public relationship since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, in February 2021. Upon hosting SNL on October 9, where they reconnected after being friends for years, Kim and Pete shared a quick kiss onscreen for an Aladdin comedy sketch. Later that month and into early November, they were seen out and about on multiple dates, including one at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and another at Staten Island, New York-based Italian restaurant Campania.

It wasn’t until mid-November, however, when they confirmed their relationship by holding hands in Palm Springs, California — the day when the duo were also seen in Flavor Flav’s November 17 Instagram photo, celebrating Pete’s 28th birthday. Kris Jenner was also included in the fun group photo, as the momager, 66, Kim and Pete all wore matching plaid pajamas.

It appeared Kim didn’t need to worry about helping Kris and Pete become acquainted because Kris “has known Pete for years” and “trusts him,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in November 2021.

The new couple have built their connection since then, as Pete “brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye,” a second source exclusively told In Touch amid their romantic couples’ getaway on Wednesday, January 5.

“[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” the source added. “She’s never dated anyone like him before.”