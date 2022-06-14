Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be a surprising pair to some fans, but they aren’t shy when it comes to showing off their love for one another. They have shared quite a few intimate moments in front of the public eye with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

During an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the Skims founder revealed that she was initially drawn to the comedian after sensing chemistry during their kiss on Saturday Night Live.

“When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm,’” she said during the April 2022 podcast episode. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still like … a little zing, you know? It wasn’t anything, like, super-crazy feeling, I was just like, ‘Hmm.’”

Kim explained that at first, she thought, “I haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe, I’m just being stupid, and it’s just nothing, and it’s just a stage kiss,” but a few days later, “I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action, how am I gonna … I just gotta get myself out there.”

In addition to experiencing a spark during their stage kiss, Kim later said on her family’s Hulu show that she didn’t initially intend to pursue a relationship with Pete but rather was interested in his “BDE.”

In her confessional during the episode titled “Never Go Against the Family,” Kim told producers that they “stalked” her “long enough,” so it was time for her to share “how it went down with Pete.”

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,’” Kim added. “I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.”

She later gushed about the quality of her sex life when discussing her thoughts on entering her 40s, saying, “I’m not chasing anything, and that is the best feeling. When I turned 40, everyone told me it was the ‘best sex of your life.’ … And so far … .” Kim’s wink at the end of that sentence said everything.

