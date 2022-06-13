PDA alert! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a sweet kiss during a bikini-clad beach trip.

The Kardashians star, 41, took to Instagram on Monday, June 13, to share a series of photos and videos from her beach getaway with Pete, 28. “Beach for 2,” Kim captioned the post.

She rocked a tiny black bikini and platinum blonde hair during the trip, while the comedian matched his girlfriend in black swim trunks. The pair made the most of their private time on the beach by swimming in the water and kayaking together.

Pete took on the role of Instagram boyfriend by snapping a handful of photos of Kim, though the reality star made sure he got some camera time and shared some shots of the Saturday Night Live alum.

Kim and Pete hit the beach shortly after they showed major PDA following her Skims photoshoot on May 29. While the couple looked photo-ready in fashionable outfits, they also sported matching bleach blonde locks as they affectionately held hands.

The A-list couple previously kept their romance out of the public eye, though they’ve become more open about their relationship as it has progressed. During the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained “how it went down with Pete.”

“I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained in a confessional with producers. “I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.” In a separate scene, Kim also confessed to her sisters that she was “having the best sex of her life in her 40s.”

The mother of four also revealed that the King of Staten Island star had asked Megan Fox for her number before she served as a host on SNL in October 2021. The Transformers actress shut him down, telling him it was “never going to happen.”

While Pete has swept Kim off of her feet, the comic has also made a positive impression on her kids. He was previously seen holding hands with her son Saint, 6, while running errands in Los Angeles.

The TV personality also shares kids North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as son Psalm, 3, with rapper Kanye West.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kim and Pete’s romantic beach trip.