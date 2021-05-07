How does Kanye West feel about Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end? Thanks to Kim Kardashian, now we know!

During the E! show’s latest episode — which aired on Thursday, May 6 — the famous family announced their decision to wrap up the show following its 20th season. After the Kardashians made their emotional announcement to the crew, Kim, 40, called best friends Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck. During her FaceTime call with Simon, 37, he asked how Kanye, 43, felt about the news.

“He’s like, ‘Whatever makes you happy’, you know?” the SKIMS founder said.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock;Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

While the “Gold Digger” rapper has made rare appearances on KUWTK in the past, he’s been noticeably absent during the family’s final season. In fact, during the March 25 episode, Kim made it clear that she wouldn’t be talking about their marriage on the show. While talking with sister Khloé Kardashian and close family friend Malika Haqq, the mom of four said, “I don’t want to talk about it on camera.”

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” Kim added in her confessional. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

Following their public marital woes, the E! personality filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February. Kanye responded to her filing in April, both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup, according to court documents obtained by In Touch at the time. The musician is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. A source told In Touch in April that the former flames are “are striving to be amicable” amid their ongoing divorce.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a separate insider told In Touch prior to Kim’s filing. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Following their split, Kim is looking forward to getting back on the dating scene. A source told Life & Style in April that she plans “to take dating slow” for the time being. “Unless, of course, she meets Mr. Right, which every friend she knows is hoping to set her up with,” the insider added.

“Kim is a totally different woman, she’s more confidant and self-assured and she’s ready to take on this next chapter in her life,” the source also told the publication. “She wants to have some fun, but now that she’s a single mom, her dating options have changed. Being a good mother is still her priority, maybe even more now.”