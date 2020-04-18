A little birthday humor! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday, April 18 to share a sweet tribute to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on her 41st birthday — and she poked fun at their physical fight that played out on season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I had to find some good throwbacks to celebrate you today! I remember these moments so vividly. I love your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love you have for [your] children and for being the best big sister,” Kim, 39, captioned a series of photos with her big sis. “I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch. I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It was nice to see Kim shared such a touching message to Kourt after the eldest Kardashians sisters got into an explosive fight during the season 18 premiere of their hit E! reality TV series. During a conversation about work ethic, Kim said she and Khloé Kardashian were the only ones in their family who would show up to work while sick or who take their careers seriously.

“You act like I don’t do s–t,” Kourtney hit back. “I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f–k up. … But honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off.”

After that, Kourtney and Kim got into a physical altercation that included punching and slapping. Afterward, Kim was bleeding from being scratched by the Poosh founder during their scuffle. Following the fight, Kourtney hinted that she no longer wanted to be a part of KUWTK.

“I don’t understand why there is this judgment about how we each want to live our lives,” the mom of three said in a confessional. “We should be accepted for what we each want to do and it’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me. Every day when I’m coming in, I’m like ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ and I think I’ve just reached my point not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

Thankfully, it looks like Kim and Kourtney were able to move past their issues and are in a good place now.