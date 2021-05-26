She’s not pleading the fifth! Kim Kardashian set the record straight about rumors she hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, in a new Q&A.

“NO! False narrative!” the SKIMS founder, 40, emphasized via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 26, assuring her followers they only have a platonic relationship. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Fans have been curious about the duo ever since Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, accused the Blink-182 rocker, 45, of cheating on her with Kim during their marriage in an alleged direct message shared by their former couple’s daughter, Alabama, on May 15. It’s “absolutely not true,” a source close to the situation exclusively told In Touch at the time.

The former Miss USA, 46, later said she was “never” friends with the Kardashians because, “I saw them — I caught [Travis and Kim] having an affair,” Shanna claimed to Us Weekly on May 18. Travis and Kim met over two decades ago when the reality star was working as Paris Hilton’s assistant in the early 2000s.

Although the drummer admitted to “secretly checking out” Kim in his 2015 book, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, Travis said their connection never went any further.

The “All the Small Things” hitmaker has been dating Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, 42, since January and their romance keeps heating up. After going Instagram official in February, Kourtney and Travis have shown each other love countless times. Just last week, the duo visited Disneyland in Anaheim with their families.

On May 25, Kourtney and Travis stepped out again for dinner at the Italian restaurant Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Calabasas and packed on major PDA during their meal.

The day before their dinner date, Travis shared a cryptic message seemingly responding to Shanna’s recent claims the Kardashian sisters “destroyed” her family “twice” to TMZ. “Silence is also an answer,” he tweeted on May 24.

“I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” Shanna previously told In Touch, revealing she wouldn’t mind if her ex and Kourtney end up getting engaged. “I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”