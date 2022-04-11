On the series premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian‘s infamous leaked sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J had come back to haunt her. In the episode that aired on April 14, the mother of four was left in tears over the prospect that there could be more footage from the encounter released and how it would affect her kids.

The original tape dropped in 2007, when Kim, 41, was single and hadn’t started a family. She was seen worrying over Ray J’s manager’s claims that he has a new sex tape of the former couple. She stated that it was just clickbait and that if the video existed, it would have already surfaced.

But being in the news about a sex tape was horrifying for Kim, who said that she would have “been mortified” if eldest son Saint West, 6, was older and was able to read about it.

Kim referred to the tape as her “mistake,” while also slightly joking about Ray J, asking, “or is it a mistake he was my boyfriend?” While the Skims founder admitted the sex tape was embarrassing, Kim confessed that it was not most scandalous thing to happen to her, though she’s been dealing with the aftermath of it for nearly two decades.

The leaked tape dropped the same year that Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted in 2007. Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, said it was an “omen” talking about Kim’s sex tape again on the family’s new series like they did season 1 of KUWTK.

Fortunately, Kim said she is “99.9 percent” sure that Ray J doesn’t have any additional unreleased video from their taped encounter. But she wants to protect herself and her reputation for her children’s sake. Kim and ex-husband Kanye West share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint and Psalm, 2.

The cosmetics and fragrance mogul found solace in talking about the matter with Kanye, as she was still so worried about Saint reading headlines about his mom having a new sex tape. The former couple talked it out on the phone, where Kim sobbed and said, “I just want it gone. This is not gonna f—k with me, so I just want it gone.”

Fortunately, Kanye was able to help Kim, as she revealed that during their phone call, he said one important thing that helped calm her down. Kanye told Kim that nothing will cancel her, and that there was no point in worrying about the public’s perception because, “You know who you are.”

The reality star was determined to use her power and fortune to stop the sex tape talk in its tracks, as Kim vowed not to go through the experience for a second time in her life, especially as a mother. “I know exactly what to do this time” she exclaimed, stating that she has “all of the money and all of the resources to burn them to the f—king ground.”

Ray J also did not want to see any discussions about the sex tape for the same reasons as Kim. On January 26, 2022, he tweeted, “This needs to stop. I also have kids,” two days after Kanye made the claims during a tell-all interview on the “Hollywood Unlocked” podcast.