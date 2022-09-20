Take a Tour of Kim Kardashian’s New $70 Million Malibu Estate That Once Belonged to Cindy Crawford

A slice of paradise. Kim Kardashian recently purchased a stunning beach house in Malibu, California, In Touch confirms, spending a cool $70 million on the secluded seaside property that once belonged to another very famous A-lister: Cindy Crawford.

Interestingly enough, the SKIMS founder’s new digs are located north of ex-husband Kanye West’s Malibu home, which he purchased in June for just over $57 million, according to Dirt. Kardashian filed for divorce from the Grammy Award winning artist in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Kardashian, 41, will undoubtedly have no problem unwinding and relaxing in the 5,200+ square foot home, which features four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and is newly renovated, per the home’s listing.

The private estate is nestled on sprawling park-like grounds, sitting on more than three acres of land peppered with mature trees, impeccable landscaping, panoramic ocean views and a private path to the beach. There is also a tennis court on the property – perfect for getting in a good workout before retreating to one of the many outdoor lounge areas to watch the waves as the sun sets.

The two-story oasis boasts an enormous great room that’s big enough to host the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, mom Kris, brother Rob and of course, all their kids. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors ensure an unobstructed million-dollar (or in this case, $70 million) view of the Pacific Ocean, while a sitting and dining area make for the perfect spot to casually entertain.

Other highlights include a gourmet island kitchen with breakfast bar, a large wrap-around deck complete with firepit and a pool and jacuzzi overlooking the ocean.

The primary suite offers dramatic ocean views, a fireplace, and a spacious bathroom with a gorgeous tub, while two other en-suite rooms have their own private entrances “situated around a large interior courtyard.”

A fourth room – also with ocean views – can be used as a media room, office, gym or another bedroom. The home also features a three-car garage and plenty of space for guest parking.

In addition to her newly purchased Malibu beach oasis, Kardashian also shares a $60 million home located in Hidden Hills, California, with West, 45, where she resides with their four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Though Forbes reported that the rapper had listed his Cody, Wyoming, ranch (one of two Wyoming properties he owns) in October 2021 for $11 million, the “Praise God” rapper took the nearly 4,000 square foot home off the market in August 2022 shortly after the Kardashians star called it quits with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, according to the New York Post.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the breathtaking home!