Change of heart. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann called off her divorce from Kroy Biermann after weeks of bitter battles and accusations, In Touch can confirm.

Kim, 45, filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday, July 7, asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice” according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

The reality TV couple have been going toe-to-toe with each other ever since Kroy, 37, filed for divorce on May 5. Kim submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce two days later on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time.

In his filing, the former Atlanta Falcons star noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” adding that the couple’s minor children were currently in his care.

In addition to seeking sole legal and physical custody of children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, Kroy was also asking to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their marital home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The mother of six celebrated her 45th birthday solo just days after asking the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have her then-estranged husband submit to drug testing. The Bravo alum claimed in the documents, which were viewed by In Touch, that she witnessed Kroy smoking marijuana and has "serious concerns for the safety and well being" of their four children when they are in his custody. Kim asked Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and to not cut his hair until the screen is completed.

The estranged couple’s accusations continued to increase when Kroy called the police on June 16, claiming that Kim allegedly “kidnapped” their son. According to the police report obtained by In Touch, a call was made from the couple’s Alpharetta home at 6:24 p.m., though the unidentified “person” quickly “disconnected” from the phone. A second call was made a minute later and was listed as a possible “domestic,” but no other details were included in the report.

A third call was made at 6:27 p.m., in which Kroy accused Kim of carrying out a kidnapping plan.

“Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” the report read. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”

Kim, meanwhile, called 911 at 6:27 p.m., claiming that Kroy “stole” a bag from her. The last call was placed at 6:28 p.m., with Kim telling the authorities that they didn’t “need police at this time and will call back.

The escalated situation came one month after the couple got into an intense altercation on May 2, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Kroy went as far as accusing Kim of punching him during the incident, but Kim claimed there was no physical violence between them.