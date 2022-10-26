While Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann famously said that she hardly ever liked to leave her Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion — she and her retired NFL star husband, Kroy Evan Biermann, are going to have to due to foreclosure, In Touch can confirm.

Following the cancellation of the family’s long-running series in May 2021, the couple failed to pay back a loan of $300,000 and the Fulton County property is set to be auctioned off “on the first Tuesday in November 2022” to the highest bidder, according to the notice of sale under power viewed by In Touch on October 25.

The 6,907-square-foot home was foreclosed “because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness.”

The Bravo star moved into her “dream home” with her family in 2013 and gushed about the luxurious residence that featured a movie theater, a basketball court, a man cave for Kroy, as well as a gym and spa.

“I absolutely love [our home],” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality said as she gave viewers a tour of the five-bedroom house, which she and Kroy reportedly purchased for $880,000 in 2012. But it’s Kim’s entertainment room, a.k.a. the “Hollywood Room,” that the “Tardy for the Party” songstress loved the most.

“This is my favorite room in the whole house. It’s called the ‘Hollywood Room,’ and this is actually my girls’ TV room where they hang out with their friends. And I am obsessed with this room,” the mom-of-six — who shares KJ, Kash and twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy and older daughters, Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship — has said. “I did f—king good up here. Proud of myself.”

Though she was hesitant on the home’s elevator, Kim joked the mechanical lift was the perfect place to get her freak on with her hunky athlete hubby. “That’s a really great place to have sex or hide presents in my house when you have six kids and a lot of staff,” she quipped back in 2014.

Kim often escaped to her backyard for peace and quiet — which included an in-ground pool and a hot tub. “This is paradise right here for me. The pool I have at 98 degrees because I hate cold water,” she said in the past. “It’s really private. Nobody can see in the pool, so we can skinny-dip when we want!”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion amid its foreclosure.