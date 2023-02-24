Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia home foreclosure auction has reportedly been canceled just one week after In Touch confirmed that the house would be on the auction block.

Brock & Scott, PLLC’s law office noted that the home was taken off the auction on Wednesday, February 22, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On February 17, In Touch confirmed that the 6,900 square-foot property was set to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7 during Fulton County’s courthouse’s legal hours of sale. Truist Bank was overseeing the sale of the home. The house, which sits on the Manor Golf and Country Club, was being sold because of Kim, 44, and her husband Kroy Biermann’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided.”

In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that the Biermanns’ house was facing foreclosure after they failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the large 5-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom house, which ultimately resulted in the eventual foreclosure. Kim and Kroy took out a $1.65 million mortgage on the house in 2013.

MEGA; Bravo

Shortly after news of the mansion’s auction broke, a source exclusively told In Touch that the reality TV star was “heartbroken” over the thought of losing her home.

“She’s a bragger at heart, so this is super embarrassing for her,” the insider said on Tuesday, February 21, adding that the Bravolebrity was “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” when it came to the property’s foreclosure.

The source continued, “The saddest part is that Kim really loves her home. She’s raised kids there, so she’s heartbroken more than anything.”

Kim shares kids KJ, Kash and twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, 37, and daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship.

That day, however, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave fans a positive update by showing off the extravagant property to her social media followers, sharing a clip of the “unfrigginbelieveable” inground pool via her Instagram Stories.

Kim frequently called the Southern-based property her “dream home” after moving in with her family in 2013. Her reality series featured the house on multiple occasions, and fans recall how she vowed to never leave the property.

The Florida native gave Bravo viewers a full look inside the mansion during a 2015 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, pointing out that her “favorite room in the whole house” is called the “Hollywood Room.”

“It’s called the ‘Hollywood Room,’ and this is actually my girls’ TV room where they hang out with their friends, and I am obsessed with this room,” Kim gushed at the time. “I did f—king good up here. Proud of myself.”