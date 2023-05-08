It’s over. Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, after 11 years of marriage.

The reality TV personality, 44, listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Kim cited the reason behind their split, noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She also requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children.

Kim and Kroy — who tied the knot in November 2011 — share six kids together: Brielle, Ariana, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane.

Hours earlier, the outlet reported that the exes owe $1.1 million of unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for the year 2018.

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former linebacker’s Alpharetta, Georgia, home was facing foreclosure after the then-couple failed to repay a loan of $300,000 that they took out on the property. The failure to pay it back ultimately led to the foreclosure of the house.

Four months later, In Touch confirmed that the sprawling property would be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” on March 7. The auction was originally put through the Fulton County courthouse, and Truist Bank was set to oversee the sale. However, Brock & Scott PLLC’s law office confirmed that the mansion was taken off auction on February 22, per Entertainment Tonight. The office did not elaborate why the property was taken off the auction block.

Kim avoided publicly commenting on the house trouble. However, she uploaded videos of the property via her Instagram Stories in February, proving that she was still living in the mansion at the time.

That month, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Kim was “heartbroken” over the foreclosure of her home.

“She’s a bragger at heart so this is super embarrassing for her,” the source said, adding that the Bravolebrity was “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” to happen.

As for Kim and Kroy’s marriage, the athlete opened up about their life together during a November 2022 interview with E! News.

“Whether you’re married on camera or a regular person married, I don’t think there’s any difference,” Kroy said at the time. “And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They’d rather just say ‘screw it’ and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family.”